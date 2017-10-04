FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 10:28 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank:

* Entered into agreements with two-third party sellers to repurchase common shares through daily purchases

* Announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase programs in connection with amended normal course issuer bid

* Repurchases under first program to take place between Oct 10 and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 3.6 million shares​​

* Second repurchase program to take place between trading day after completion of first program & Dec 1, 2017

* Purchases under second program will take place between trading day following completion of all purchases under first program and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 4,400,000 common shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.