March 12 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp:

* TORSTAR - ‍OFFICIALS FROM COMPETITION BUREAU CONDUCTED SEARCHES OF CORPORATE OFFICES AS PART OF ONGOING REVIEW OF DEAL WITH POSTMEDIA NETWORK

* TORSTAR CORP - TORSTAR DOES NOT BELIEVE IT HAS CONTRAVENED COMPETITION ACT