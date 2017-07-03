BRIEF-Tortoise Energy Infrastructure's unaudited total assets were about $2.6 bln as of June 30​

July 3 (Reuters) - Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp :

* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of June 30, 2017

* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp - ‍as of June 30, 2017, company's unaudited total assets were approximately $2.6 billion​

* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp - ‍as of June 30, 2017, unaudited net asset value was $1.4 billion, or $28.16 per share​