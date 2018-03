March 26 (Reuters) - Toscana Energy Income Corp:

* ‍TOSCANA ENERGY ANNOUNCES INTERNALIZATION OF MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT​

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH TOSCANA ENERGY CORPORATION (“TEC”) TO TERMINATE MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT ​

* ‍TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY AN INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE OF TOSCANA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: