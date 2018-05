May 22 (Reuters) - Toscana Energy Income Corp:

* TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME CORP - ACQUIRED AN AGGREGATE OF 243,296 SHARES AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF $0.7524 PER SHARE UNDER A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* TOSCANA ENERGY INCOME - NOTICE OF INTENTION TO COMMENCE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID APPROVED BY BOARD, FILED WITH AND ACCEPTED BY TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE