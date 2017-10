Sept 21 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp

* Toshiba issues statement regarding request for arbitration filed by Western Digital’s Sandisk concerning investment in Toshiba’s fab 6​

* Toshiba Corp - “has ‍not yet received a formal copy of arbitration request, and is therefore not in a position to comment regarding its substance​”

* Toshiba Corp says Toshiba is "disappointed" by Western Digital's initiation of additional arbitration