FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment for Fab 6
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2017 / 7:23 AM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment for Fab 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp:

* Toshiba Memory Corporation to further invest in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations

* will invest about 110 billion yen as a second investment in fab 6 for installation of additional manufacturing equipment in phase-1 clean room​

* Toshiba Corp says ‍asked Sandisk, whether it intends to jointly participate in this second investment for phase-1 clean room in fab 6 facility​

* Toshiba-Board approved further investment by Toshiba Memory Corp in manufacturing equipment for Fab 6 clean room under construction at Yokkaichi operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.