BRIEF-Toshiba To Postpone Announcement Of FY 2019 Consolidated Results Originally Scheduled For May 14 Until May End Or Later

April 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp:

* TO POSTPONE ANNOUNCEMENT OF FY 2019 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR MAY 14 UNTIL MAY END OR LATER

* FY RESULTS POSTPONEMENT WAS IN PART DUE TO DELAYS IN COMPLETING ACCOUNTING PROCEDURES AT SOME OVERSEAS SUBSIDIARIES DUE TO COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS

* AGM FOR APRIL 2019-MARCH 2020 FISCAL TERM WILL BE HELD IN OR AFTER JULY THIS YEAR

* BOARD HAS SET RECORD DATE FOR VOTING RIGHTS FOR AGM ON MAY 15

* YEAR END DIVIDEND PLAN REMAINS SAME AS THAT ANNOUNCED BY CO ON MARCH 20