Jan 15(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp

* Says it will sell 13.8 million shares (about 26.5 percent stake) in Shibaura Mechatronics Corp, at the price of 425.89 yen per share

* Says previous plan was announced on Dec. 4, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1LUk8Y

