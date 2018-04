May 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TOSHIBA’S DEBT OWED TO BANKS SHRUNK TO AROUND 500 BILLION YEN AS OF MARCH-END FROM OVER 900 BILLION YEN AT END-2017 - NIKKEI

* TOSHIBA'S MAIN LENDERS DECREASED THEIR COMMITTED LINE OF CREDIT FROM 680 BILLION YEN TO 400 BILLION YEN AS OF APRIL - NIKKEI