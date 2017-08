July 13 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl

* Acknowledged the resignation of morten karlsen soerby from his directorship and vice chairmanship of the board of directors‍​

* Says approved appointment of Petter Boerre Furberg as vice chairman in replacement of Morten Karlen Soerby

* Approved appointment of Dilip Pal as cfo in replacement of Sverre Pedersen who will resign with effect from August 31