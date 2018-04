BRIEF-Total Access Communication Pcl Posts Qtrly Profit Attributable Of 1.31 Bln Baht

April 23 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication PCL :

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES FROM SALES AND SERVICES 19.06 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 19.75 BILLION BAHT

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS 1.31 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 229.0 MILLION BAHT

* IN FY18, SERVICE REVENUE (EXCLUDING IC) IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND SAME LEVEL AS PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN FY18, EXPECTS TO SPEND CAPEX OF 15-18 BILLION BAHT

* EXPECTS 2018 "EBITDA MARGIN IN THE RANGE 34 PERCENT TO 36 PERCENT "