BRIEF-Total Access Communication says no interim dividend has been considered for HY 2017

July 13 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl :

* For the first half of 2017, no interim dividend has been considered

* Ebitda guidance is maintained at “at least the same level as the previous year”

* Maintain the full year guidance of service revenues excluding ic at the same level as the previous year

* Capex guidance for 2017 is maintained in the range of thb 17-20 billion

* "Market competition is expected to remain intense"