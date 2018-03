March 13 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication:

* LARS-ÅKE NORLING TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF DTAC

* TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION SAYS ‍HAS INITIATED PROCESS OF APPOINTING A NEW CEO.​