BRIEF-Total and Google Cloud to develop AI solutions for oil and gas exploration

April 24 (Reuters) - Total statement:

* TOTAL AND GOOGLE CLOUD HAVE SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS APPLIED TO SUBSURFACE DATA ANALYSIS FOR OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION.

* SAYS THE AGREEMENT FOCUSES ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF A.I. PROGRAMS THAT WILL MAKE IT POSSIBLE TO INTERPRET SUBSURFACE IMAGES, NOTABLY FROM SEISMIC STUDIES AND AUTOMATE THE ANALYSIS OF TECHNICAL DOCUMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)