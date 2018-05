May 11 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc:

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ENTERS INTO STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH PASON SYSTEMS INC.

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES - AGREEMENT WITH PASON SYSTEMS TO COLLABORATE IN DEVELOPMENT, DEPLOYMENT OF DRILLING AUTOMATION & OPTIMIZATION TECHNOLOGIES