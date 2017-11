Nov 8 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. announces Q3 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09‍​

* Total Energy Services Inc - qtrly revenue $185.2 million versus $46.5 mln‍​

* Total Energy Services-‍drilling,completion activity in US expected to remain relatively stable near term despite recent declines in certain regions