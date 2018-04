April 25 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc:

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. INCREASES CREDIT FACILITIES

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC - INCREASED ITS EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES BY $65 MILLION TO $290 MILLION

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC - CREDIT FACILITY HAS ALSO BEEN EXTENDED TO JUNE 2021

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC - CO MAY ELECT TO INCREASE AMOUNTS AVAILABLE TO IT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, AT ANY TIME DURING TERM, BY UP TO $75 MILLION