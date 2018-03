March 8 (Reuters) - Total Energy Services Inc:

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC QTRLY REVENUE $180.2 MILLION VERSUS $57.4 MILLION

* TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13