Davos
January 24, 2019 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Total Eren and NBT get financing for 250 MW Syvash wind project in Ukraine

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Total Eren:

* NBT AS, a utility-scale wind power developer based in Oslo, and Total Eren SA, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer based in Paris, have signed definitive financing agreements for the first phase of a 250 MW wind project located in the Kherson region of Ukraine

* The €155M financing agreement was signed at a special meeting of Ukraine’s National Investment Council in Davos. The project’s start of construction is imminent.

* The electricity generated from Syvash will be sold to state-owned company Energorynok - Ukraine’s wholesale electricity market operator

* Once the full project is constructed, it will have a planned production of 850 GWh per year, and will generate enough electricity to meet the needs of approximately 100,000 households in the municipality of Rivne, in Ukraine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below