BRIEF-Total Eren and NBT get financing for 250 MW Syvash wind project in Ukraine

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Total Eren:

* NBT AS, a utility-scale wind power developer based in Oslo, and Total Eren SA, a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer based in Paris, have signed definitive financing agreements for the first phase of a 250 MW wind project located in the Kherson region of Ukraine

* The €155M financing agreement was signed at a special meeting of Ukraine’s National Investment Council in Davos. The project’s start of construction is imminent.

* The electricity generated from Syvash will be sold to state-owned company Energorynok - Ukraine’s wholesale electricity market operator

* Once the full project is constructed, it will have a planned production of 850 GWh per year, and will generate enough electricity to meet the needs of approximately 100,000 households in the municipality of Rivne, in Ukraine