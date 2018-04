BRIEF-Total Expense Growth At BNY Mellon In Q2 To Be Similar To What We Saw In The Q1 Versus A Year Ago - Conf Call

April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of New York Mellon Corp:

* WE EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED STRENGTH IN OUR CLEARING VOLUMES - CONF CALL

* THE LARGEST CLEARANCE AND COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT CLIENTS CONVERSIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN THE Q2 AND BE COMPLETED BY THE YEAR END - CONF CALL

* INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QUARTER TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL

* WE EXPECT TOTAL EXPENSE GROWTH IN Q2 TO BE SIMILAR TO WHAT WE SAW IN THE Q1 VERSUS A YEAR AGO - CONF CALL

* WE ARE WEIGHTED MORE TOWARDS — WE HAVE MORE LIBOR-BASED ASSETS — SHORT-TERM LIBOR-BASED THAN WE DO LIABILITY - CONF CALL

* AS LIBOR STARTS TO MOVE UP, WHETHER IT'S 1 OR 3 MNTHS, IT IS SORT OF HELPFUL FOR US RELATIVE TO HOW WE'RE POSITIONED - CONF CALL