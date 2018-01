Jan 4 (Reuters) - Total Face Group Ltd:

* RECEIVED OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION THAT CONTRACT BETWEEN ZELTIQ AESTHETICS INC AND LUMENIS BEEN TERMINATED

* LUMENIS’ RIGHTS TO DISTRIBUTE, TOGETHER WITH ALL REGULATORY RESPONSIBILITIES, HAS CEASED WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 31ST 2017

* FROM JAN. 1, ALLERGAN AUSTRALIA TO TAKE OVER FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR REGISTRATION, PROMOTION, SALES FOR COOLSCULPTING BUSINESS