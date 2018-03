March 27 (Reuters) - TOTAL GABON SA:

* TOTAL GABON: 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FY NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO $108 MILLION VERSUS A LOSS OF $13 MILLION IN 2016

* WILL RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF $5.5 PER SHARE