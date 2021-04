April 23 (Reuters) -

* A TOTAL OF THREE DEATHS REPORTED DUE TO BLOOD CLOT EVENTS AFTER J&J COVID-19 VACCINE, 7 REMAIN HOSPITALIZED AND 5 DISCHARGED HOME: U.S. CDC STAFF PRESENTATION

* ANALYSIS FOUND 7 CASES OF BLOOD CLOTS PER 1 MILLION DOSES OF J&J VACCINE AMONG WOMEN UNDER 50, WITH THE HIGHEST RISK AMONG THOSE AGED 30-39: CDC PANEL SLIDES Further company coverage: