April 6 (Reuters) -

* 642,000 CANADIANS APPLIED FOR NEW EMERGENCY RESPONSE BENEFIT AS OF 1500 ET (1900 GMT) ON MONDAY, THE FIRST DAY OF APPLICATIONS - GOVERNMENT SOURCE

* A TOTAL OF 3.18 MILLION CANADIANS HAVE APPLIED FOR ALL FORMS OF EMERGENCY UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE SINCE MARCH 16TH - GOVERNMENT SOURCE (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson)