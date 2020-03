March 5 (Reuters) - Total Produce PLC:

* TOTAL PRODUCE PLC - TOTAL PRODUCE CONTINUES STRONG GROWTH IN 2019

* FY FINAL DIVIDEND UP 2.5%

* GROUP IS MONITORING COVID-19 AND, WHILE IT IS TOO EARLY TO FORM A DEFINITIVE VIEW, ANY DISRUPTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL

* TRADING IN EARLY 2020 HAS BEEN SATISFACTORY AND GROUP IS TARGETING CONTINUED GROWTH. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: