March 1 (Reuters) - Total Produce Plc:

* FY PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUE UP 13.9% TO EUR 4.29 BILLION

* FY PRELIMINARY ADJUSTED FULLY DILUTED EPS UP 11.7% TO 13.48 CENT

* PRELIMINARY FY ADJUSTED EBITA UP 13.3% TO EUR 83.5 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 43.2% TO EUR 72.5 MILLION

* GROUP IS ALSO PLEASED TO PROPOSE A 10% INCREASE IN FINAL DIVIDEND TO 2.4527 CENT PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR