March 27 (Reuters) - Total Produce PLC:

* TOTAL PRODUCE IS CONTINUING TO TRADE SATISFACTORILY

* TOTAL PRODUCE IS IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND ITS CASHFLOW ALSO REMAINS STRONG

* GROUP IS OPERATING COMFORTABLY WITHIN ITS COVENANTS.

* IS NOT YET POSSIBLE TO DETERMINE ITS FULL IMPACT ON GROUP’S RESULTS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS SATISFACTORY RESULTS IN FY20,

* FY20 EARNINGS ARE NOW LIKELY TO BE LOWER THAN IN FY19.