April 17 (Reuters) - Total SA:

* TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* TOTAL SA - TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES Source text - bit.ly/2qFT52b Further company coverage: (Reporting by Deepak Devalapur)