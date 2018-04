April 19 (Reuters) - Total SA:

* FRENCH OIL MAJOR’S SHARES HIT A HIGH OF 50.05 EUROS ON THURSDAY, HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL 2015.

* TOTAL’S CEO SAID EARLIER ON THURSDAY THAT IT EXPECTS TO REPORT GOOD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS NEXT WEEK, THANKS TO THE IMPACT OF HIGH OIL PRICES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Ingrid Melander)