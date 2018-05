May 11 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED T0 OFFERING OF $550 MILLION 4.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023, $450 MILLION 4.450% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES - 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rzsMfI) Further company coverage: