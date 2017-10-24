FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Total System Services reports earnings per share $0.46
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 9:57 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Total System Services reports earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc

* TSYS reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 revenue rose 8.8 percent to $1.2 billion

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.88

* Q3 revenue view $843.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total System Services Inc - ‍increases 2017 outlook for revenue and earnings per share​

* Total System Services Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍total revenues (gaap) $4,839 million to $4,889 million​

* Total System Services Inc sees ‍2017 diluted EPS (GAAP) $2.37 to $2.43​

* Total System Services Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍net revenue (non-gaap)$3,345 million to $3,395 million​

* Total System Services Inc sees 2017 ‍adjusted diluted EPS attributable to TSYS common shareholders (non GAAP) $3.29 to $3.35​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.