BRIEF-Total System Services Says Entered Into A Credit Agreement That Provides Co With A $1.75 Bln 5-Year Revolving Senior Credit Facility

April 24 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES - ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BILLION FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES - $1.75 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MILLION SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT - SEC FILING

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES - CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018