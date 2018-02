Feb 28 (Reuters) - TOTALBANKEN A/S:

* FY NET PROFIT DKK 63.0 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 30.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LOAN LOSSES DKK 8.5 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 26.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 124.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 124.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS PRE-TAX PROFIT IN RANGE OF DKK 30-40 MILLION FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)