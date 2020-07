July 7 (Reuters) - Totally PLC:

* FY PRETAX LOSS -3.4 MILLION STG VERSUS -1.8 MILLION STG LOSS YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY UNDERLYING EBITDA UP 265% TO £4.0M (2019: £1.1M)

* SAYS FY GROSS MARGIN IMPROVED TO 18.1% (2019: 15.5%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: