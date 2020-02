Feb 7 (Reuters) - Totally PLC:

* ABOUT HEALTH: KEY NEW £8.4M CONTRACT IN MANCHESTER

* CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS, WITH AN OPTION TO EXTEND FOR A FURTHER TWO YEARS AT CONTRACT’S CONCLUSION

* ABOUT HEALTH BEEN AWARDED NEW CONTRACT TO PROVIDE COMMUNITY DERMATOLOGY SERVICES TO MANCHESTER & TRAFFORD CLINICAL COMMISSIONING GROUPS