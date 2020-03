BRIEF-Totally Says Requested Additional Funding From NHS

March 27 (Reuters) - Totally PLC:

* TOTALLY PLC - IMPLEMENTED OPERATIONAL CHANGES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* TOTALLY PLC - CHANGES INCLUDE REPLACING FACE-TO-FACE SERVICES WITH VIDEO CONSULTATIONS IN BOTH URGENT AND PLANNED CARE

* TOTALLY PLC - DEMAND FOR TOTALLY’S NEW INSOURCING BUSINESS, TOTALLY HEALTHCARE, CONTINUES

* TOTALLY PLC - ALL PLANNED NON-URGENT OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN POSTPONED

* TOTALLY PLC - AS TOTALLY APPROACHES YEAR END, AT END OF MARCH 2020, BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT COMPANY’S PERFORMANCE WILL REMAIN STRONG

* TOTALLY - REQUESTED ADDITIONAL FUNDING FROM NHS AND COMMISSIONERS FOR ADDITIONAL, ENHANCED SERVICES DELIVERED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: