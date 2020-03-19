Healthcare
March 19, 2020 / 8:41 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

BRIEF-Total's CEO Pouyanne 2019 compensation to increase by 6%

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Total SA:

* The board of directors French energy major Total has proposed increasing CEO Patrick Pouyanne’s 2019 compensation by 6% following a 3% decrease in 2018.

* Total’s board said it has convened an ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to be held on may 29, 2020.

* Total said given coronavirus crisis, company will ask shareholders not to physically attend this year’s AGM, to vote by post or through the Internet.

* Total’s board said PSA CEO Carlos Tavares has decided not to renew his mandate as director on Total’s board given his responsibilities as head of PSA Group which is engaged in a major merger. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below