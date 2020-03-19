BRIEF-Total's CEO Pouyanne 2019 compensation to increase by 6%

March 19 (Reuters) - Total SA:

* The board of directors French energy major Total has proposed increasing CEO Patrick Pouyanne’s 2019 compensation by 6% following a 3% decrease in 2018.

* Total’s board said it has convened an ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to be held on may 29, 2020.

* Total said given coronavirus crisis, company will ask shareholders not to physically attend this year’s AGM, to vote by post or through the Internet.

* Total's board said PSA CEO Carlos Tavares has decided not to renew his mandate as director on Total's board given his responsibilities as head of PSA Group which is engaged in a major merger.