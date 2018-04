BRIEF-Total's CEO says received no objections from Libya before Waha deal closed

April 26 (Reuters) - Total’s:

* CEO POUYANNE SAYS PERMANENT TALKS OPEN WITH LIBYAN AUTHORITIES, BUT WAHA DEAL WITH MARATHON IS CLOSED.

* CEO POUYANNE SAYS INFORMED LIBYAN AUTHORITIES IN ADVANCE BEFORE WAHA DEAL WAS SETTLED WITH MARATHON.

* CEO POUYANNE SAYS FROM LEGAL POINT OF VIEW, THERE IS NO REQUEST FOR A FORMAL APPROVAL FROM AUTHORITIES, SAYS THERE WERE NO OBJECTIONS BEFORE DEAL WAS CLOSED.

* CEO POUYANNE SAYS WILL BE ACTIVE ON THE SALE SIDE, HAS SOME ASSETS WHICH ARE BEING MARKETED TODAY WITHOUT TOO MUCH NOISE