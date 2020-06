June 5 (Reuters) - CFDT union statement:

* Total’s PA> affiliate Htchinson is considering 3,000 job cuts due to the impact of coronavirus - CFDT

* In France, there could be 1,000 voluntary departures - CFDT

* Total has no immediate comment.