May 15 (Reuters) - Touax Sa Sgtr Cite Sgt Cmte Taf Slm Toua SCA:

* Q1 2020 REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES: +10.4%

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE SEEING LOWER-THAN-ANTICIPATED NUMBERS OF CONTAINER REDELIVERIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: OUR NEW LEASE-OUT FIGURES ARE ALSO DOWN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RIVER BARGE ACTIVITY IS STABLE AND SOME OF OUR RAILCAR CUSTOMERS ARE TAKING A WAIT-AND-SEE APPROACH

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES EUR 41.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)