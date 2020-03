BRIEF-Touax Says Covid-19 Has No Current Impact On Activities

March 9 (Reuters) - TOUAX SA SGTR CITE SGT CMTE TAF SLM TOUA SCA:

* COVID-19 COMMUNICATION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: NO IMPACT CURRENTLY ON OUR ACTIVITIES DUE TO HEALTH CRISIS

* FOLLOWS PRECISELY EVOLUTION OF EPIDEMIC AND ITS EXPANSION, AS WELL AS EXPOSURE OF ITS EMPLOYEES, AND ORGANIZES REMOTE WORKING AT HOME, AS APPROPRIATE

* IN CONTAINERS ACTIVITY, WE NOTE AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN 10% IN PURCHASE PRICES OF CONTAINERS LINKED TO SHORTAGE OF CONTAINERS DUE TO SHIPPING PROBLEMS FROM CHINA

* NO DELAY HAS BEEN REGISTERED TO DATE IN PAYMENT DEADLINES

* IN GENERAL, LONG-TERM LEASING ACTIVITIES ARE NOT SUBJECT TO OCCASIONAL FLUCTUATIONS LINKED TO HEALTH CRISES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WORKS ON SCENARIOS AND CORRESPONDING ACTION PLANS TO BE ABLE TO REACT QUICKLY

* CONTINUING ROADMAP TO REFOCUS ON LONG-TERM RENTAL OF FREIGHT WAGONS, RIVER BARGES AND CONTAINERS, WITH FOCUS ON IMPROVING PROFITABILITY