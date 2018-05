May 14 (Reuters) - Touchstone Exploration Inc:

* TOUCHSTONE ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL AND DRILLING UPDATE

* ACHIEVED Q1 2018 AVERAGE CRUDE OIL PRODUCTION OF 1,543 BARRELS PER DAY, A 21% INCREASE

* DELIVERED APRIL 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 1,669 BBLS/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: