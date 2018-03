March 27 (Reuters) - Touchstone Exploration Inc:

* TOUCHSTONE ANNOUNCES YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY ‍AVERAGE DAILY OIL PRODUCTION 1448 BBLS/D VERSUS 1245 BBLS/D ​

