BRIEF-Touchstone recommends shareholders take no action in IP group offer

July 18 (Reuters) - Touchstone Innovations Plc:

* Notes expected posting of offer document today in relation to IP Group's offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of co

* Notes modest increase in terms of offer

* Offer of 304 pence share remains below company's net assets per share of 312 pence as announced by company on 14 July 2017

* Recommends that shareholders take no action in relation to offer at this time