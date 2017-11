Nov 14 (Reuters) - Touchstone Exploration Inc

* TOUCHSTONE ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍GENERATED QUARTERLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.01 PER BASIC SHARE​

* ‍ACHIEVED QUARTERLY AVERAGE CRUDE OIL SALES OF 1,437 BBLS/D, UP 13% FROM PRIOR YEAR COMPARATIVE PERIOD​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

