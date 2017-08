June 15 (Reuters) - TOUPARGEL GROUPE SA

* PRESENTS OXYGÈNE 2020 STRATEGIC PLAN‍​

* 2017 SECOND QUARTER REVENUES SHOULD SHOW A COMPARABLE DECLINE‍​

* ANTICIPATES A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE CASH FLOW FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2rviDT6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)