BRIEF-Tourism Holdings Cancelled FY20 Interim Dividend

March 20 (Reuters) - Tourism Holdings Ltd:

* CANCELLED FY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 10 CENTS PER SHARE

* ALL DIRECTORS REDUCING THEIR DIRECTOR FEES’ BY 50% FOR NEXT FOUR MONTHS

* CANCELLED INTERIM DIVIDEND DUE TO INCREASING UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO COVID-19

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE REDUCING HIS SALARY BY 50% FOR NEXT FOUR MONTHS

* EXECUTIVE TEAM REDUCING THEIR SALARIES BY 30% FOR NEXT FOUR MONTHS

* ROLE REDUCTION & OTHER EMPLOYMENT COST REDUCTIONS WILL OCCUR AND ARE IN PROCESS OF BEING ENACTED

* EXECUTIVE TEAM REDUCING THEIR SALARIES BY 30% FOR NEXT 4 MONTHS