BRIEF-Tourism Holdings Says Began Consultation For Parts Of New Zealand Business

May 26 (Reuters) - Tourism Holdings Ltd:

* COMMENCED A CONSULTATION PROCESS ACROSS PARTS OF ITS NEW ZEALAND BUSINESS

* AROUND 140 PEOPLE EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY PROPOSED CHANGES IN THESE BUSINESSES

* INTENTION OF RESTRUCTURING TO MATCH CREW NUMBERS TO CURRENT ACTIVITY LEVELS & EXPECTATIONS FOR COMING MONTHS

* COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS HAD MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS GLOBALLY

* CONSULTATION PROCESS WILL INVOLVE EMPLOYEES FROM WAITOMO, KIWI EXPERIENCE & GROUP SUPPORT

* REVIEWING RESOURCING FOR OUR NEW ZEALAND RENTALS & SALES BUSINESS