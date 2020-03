March 13 (Reuters) - Tourism Holdings Ltd:

* IN LIGHT OF NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO REVIEWED ITS PREVIOUS FY20 NPAT GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $24M

* WE DO NOT EXPECT TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR REMAINDER OF FY20 YEAR

